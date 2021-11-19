High School Football Picks (Playoff Edition – Round 2)

With wins Friday night, Hillsborough and Jesuit would tangle again next week in a Class 6A region final.

 Photo by ERIC HORCHY

Last week stung a bit. The four-county area of Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando went from boasting 33 playoff contenders to just 15 heading into tonight’s region semifinals. 

That’s still a solid number and a handful of local programs still harbor legitimate aspirations of reaching the state final four. 

The area heads into tonight’s games with five No. 1 seeds: Class 7A Tampa Bay Tech, Class 6A Jesuit, Class 5A Clearwater, Class 4A Lakewood and Class 3A Berkeley Prep. All five enter as favorites to win, with the toughest tests being Belle Glades Glades Central at Lakewood and Palmetto at TBT. Don’t be fooled by the unimpressive overall records, Glades Central and Palmetto are no pushovers. 

The Bay Area also has three No. 2 seeds hosting games tonight: Class 3A Clearwater Central Catholic, Class 2A Region 2 Zephyrhills Christian Academy and Class 2A Region 3 Northside Christian. 

There is no shortage of quality matchups tonight so stay posted for updates and results as they come in. 

Follow the Tampa Beacon on Twitter @BeaconTampa for live updates from the Class 6A Region 3 semifinal between No. 7 Hillsborough and No. 3 Sumner. 

Follow Tampa Beacon and Suncoast News correspondent Andy Villamarzo on Twitter @avillamarzo for live updates from the Class 5A Region 3 semifinal between No. 5 Nature Coast Tech and No. 1 Clearwater. 

Now let’s get to these picks. 

ERIC HORCHY

CLASS 7A

No. 4 Palmetto at No. 1 Tampa Bay Tech 
No. 6 Wharton at No. 2 Lehigh Acres Lehigh

CLASS 6A

No. 5 Braden River at No. 1 Jesuit 
No. 7 Hillsborough at No. 3 Sumner

CLASS 5A

 

No. 5 Nature Coast Tech at No. 1 Clearwater 
No. 7 Gibbs at No. 3 Sebring 

CLASS 4A 

No. 5 Belle Glades Glades Central at No. 1 Lakewood 

CLASS 3A 

No. 4 Fort Myers Bishop Verot at No. 1 Berkeley Prep 
No. 6 Tampa Catholic at No. 2 CCC

CLASS 2A

(Reg. 2) No. 6 Lakeland Victory Christian at No. 2 ZCA 
(Reg. 3) No. 3 Comm. School Naples at No. 2 N-Side Christian
(Reg. 3) No. 4 Seffner Christian at No. 1 Naples First Baptist Academy

