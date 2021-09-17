High School Football Picks - WEEK 4

Here comes Week 4 of the 2021 high school football season. Extenuating circumstances have led to some programs falling behind, unfortunately, in terms of games played. But, for the most part, we're beginning to get a little clarity in terms of haves and have-nots.
Hillsborough. Pinellas. Pasco. Hernando.
Let's see what ya got Friday night. Game on!
Eric Horchy
HILLSBOROUGH
Sickles at Steinbrenner
Alonso at East Bay
Largo at Gaither
Jesuit at Hillsborough
Jefferson at King
Robinson at Freedom
Blake at Middleton
Mitchell at Leto
Straw Crest at Armwood
Wharton at Wiregrass
Lennard at Bloomingdale
Durant at Newsome
Plant City at Riverview
Spoto at Sumner
Brandon at Berk Prep
TC at St. John Paul
CDS at Trinity Cath
N-Side Christ at Cambridge
PINELLAS
East Lake at Villages
River Ridge at C-Side
Gibbs at Dunedin
Gulf at Clearwater
Largo at Gaither
Hollins at Bogie
St. Pete at Northeast
Parrish Comm. at Osceola
Atlantic at Lakewood
N-Side Christ at Cambridge
Calvary at First Acad.
CCC at SPC
SW Fla. Christ at Keswick
IRC at Bradenton Christ
PASCO
River Ridge at C-Side
Mitchell at Leto
Gulf at Clearwater
Hudson at Weeki
Fivay at Sunlake
Wharton at Wiregrass
Z-Hills at Wesley Chapel
NCT at Cypress Creek
LOL at Central
Springstead at Pasco
Palm Beach Prep at ZCA
HERNANDO
Hudson at Weeki
NCT at Cypress Creek
LOL at Central
Springstead at Pasco
Citrus at Hernando
Andy Villamarzo
HILLSBOROUGH
Sickles at Steinbrenner
Alonso at East Bay
Largo at Gaither
Jesuit at Hillsborough
Jefferson at King
Robinson at Freedom
Blake at Middleton
Mitchell at Leto
Straw Crest at Armwood
Wharton at Wiregrass
Lennard at Bloomingdale
Durant at Newsome
Plant City at Riverview
Spoto at Sumner
Brandon at Berk Prep
TC at St. John Paul
CDS at Trinity Cath
N-Side Christ at Cambridge
PINELLAS
East Lake at Villages
River Ridge at C-Side
Gibbs at Dunedin
Gulf at Clearwater
Largo at Gaither
Hollins at Bogie
St. Pete at Northeast
Parrish Comm. at Osceola
Atlantic at Lakewood
N-Side Christ at Cambridge
Calvary at First Acad.
CCC at SPC
SW Fla. Christ at Keswick
IRC at Bradenton Christ
PASCO
River Ridge at C-Side
Mitchell at Leto
Gulf at Clearwater
Hudson at Weeki
Fivay at Sunlake
Wharton at Wiregrass
Z-Hills at Wesley Chapel
NCT at Cypress Creek
LOL at Central
Springstead at Pasco
Palm Beach Prep at ZCA
HERNANDO
Hudson at Weeki
NCT at Cypress Creek
LOL at Central
Springstead at Pasco
Citrus at Hernando
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.