High School Football Picks - WEEK 4
Photo by ERIC HORCHY

Here comes Week 4 of the 2021 high school football season. Extenuating circumstances have led to some programs falling behind, unfortunately, in terms of games played. But, for the most part, we're beginning to get a little clarity in terms of haves and have-nots.

Hillsborough. Pinellas. Pasco. Hernando.

Let's see what ya got Friday night. Game on!

Eric Horchy

HILLSBOROUGH

Sickles at Steinbrenner

Alonso at East Bay

Largo at Gaither

Jesuit at Hillsborough

Jefferson at King

Robinson at Freedom

Blake at Middleton

Mitchell at Leto

Straw Crest at Armwood

Wharton at Wiregrass

Lennard at Bloomingdale

Durant at Newsome

Plant City at Riverview

Spoto at Sumner

Brandon at Berk Prep

TC at St. John Paul

CDS at Trinity Cath

N-Side Christ at Cambridge

PINELLAS

East Lake at Villages

River Ridge at C-Side

Gibbs at Dunedin

Gulf at Clearwater

Largo at Gaither

Hollins at Bogie

St. Pete at Northeast

Parrish Comm. at Osceola

Atlantic at Lakewood

N-Side Christ at Cambridge

Calvary at First Acad.

CCC at SPC

SW Fla. Christ at Keswick

IRC at Bradenton Christ

PASCO

River Ridge at C-Side

Mitchell at Leto

Gulf at Clearwater

Hudson at Weeki

Fivay at Sunlake

Wharton at Wiregrass

Z-Hills at Wesley Chapel

NCT at Cypress Creek

LOL at Central

Springstead at Pasco

Palm Beach Prep at ZCA

HERNANDO

Hudson at Weeki

NCT at Cypress Creek

LOL at Central

Springstead at Pasco

Citrus at Hernando

Andy Villamarzo

