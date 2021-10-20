BROOKSVILLE — It wasn’t the prettiest start to the 2021 season for the Hernando Leopards but the team has started to pick up where it left off in 2020.
Besides Nature Coast, the Leopards were the hot team a year ago, reaching the postseason at 7-2 behind a 1,120-yard season by running back Contae Cason. Cason graduated last summer, bringing up questions of who would become the new bell cow.
Jordan Williams was presumed to be the go-to running back for plenty of good reasons. Williams has the speed, prowess and ability to break big runs. Also, behind a seasoned offensive line, it looked like the Leopards would be in fine hands with Williams taking over. It hasn’t been quite the same production at the tailback position, however, with Williams rushing for 382 yards through six games.
Williams has had to share the load with fellow backfield mate Brian Lewis, who also has over 300 yards on the ground. But that hasn’t stopped Hernando from still being a winning team this season. On defense, linebacker Sam Sternberger has had another nice season and has racked up 67 tackles.
A season-opening 43-2 loss to Zephyrhills spoke volumes about the team’s resolve in the weeks following, as head coach Earl Garcia III vowed his team wouldn’t play like that again. Hernando plays in Class 4A and will depend on having a strong enough RPI ranking to qualify for the postseason. Unlike in 2020 where each team reached the postseason, the Leopards this time will have to do it based on strength of wins and teams faced and losses.
Down the stretch, the Leopards still have games against Lakeland Kathleen, Lecanto, Sunlake and a rare Tuesday night tilt against Wiregrass Ranch on Nov. 2.
The Leopards have a chance to pick up some quality wins in the final few contests, but the Kathleen and Wiregrass Ranch games will be by far their toughest contests. But wins against both teams would go a long way in helping the Leopards get into the playoffs.
Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @avillamarzo.
