BROOKSVILLE — Nothing seemed to work right for the area’s amateur football team on March 4 as the squad played hard but lost to the Bay Area Reapers 25-14.
The Hawks were playing their home opener at Hernando High School, and general manager Paul Vermuelen said he learned a half-hour before the gates opened that the large bleachers and the area beneath and around them were closed off for construction.
About 200 fans and supporters came out to cheer the Hernando County Hawks and saw a team that sometimes showed sparks of brilliance, but other times seemed more intent on intimidating the clock operator than the other team.
It’s a given that coaches will “play” the refs, but playing the clock operator had become a new pastime for some. The clock operator finally admitted confusion as numerous Hawks players and coaches — one in particular — kept screaming up at the press box to “reset the **** clock!” after a play. Or add seconds. Or remove seconds.
But all the shouting and all the clock resets couldn’t help the Hawks overcome sloppy play, botched substitutions, incomplete passes, penalties and turnovers.
The scoreboard seemed to be stuck and not able to accurately show the current down, ball position or possession.
The Hawks are 0-2 so far, having also lost 34-20 to the Orlando Americans on Feb. 25. They play an away game against the Florida Jaguars on Saturday, March 11, and come home again to play the Southside Bulldogs on Saturday, March 18.
