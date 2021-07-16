Hernando County Prep Football Players to Watch for 2021

The return of high school football is on the horizon throughout the state and Hernando County will have plenty of talented players getting back to the gridiron.
The county’s five teams start practicing the first week of August and then kickoff with the preseason on August 20. We have compiled a list of preseason games on tap, along with a short list of Hernando County’s top prep football players.
Kickoff Classics (Aug. 20)
Nature Coast at Groveland South Lake
Hernando at Sumner
Central at Fivay
Top returning players 2021
Ethan Fahey, QB, Nature Coast: Fahey might arguably be one of the county’s top returning players. The se our threw for 1,140 yards and 15 touchdowns last season.
Brady Nowlan, TE/LB, Nature Coast: The linebacking unit for Nature Coast might be one of the best around. Nowlan notched 89 tackles, five for a loss and an interception.
Allan Ho, DB, Nature Coast: The county’s leader in interceptions from last season is back. Ho had a county lead in interceptions in 2020. Watch out for this player this upcoming fall.
Jordan Williams, DB/WR, Hernando: Williams is the team’s top returning yard getter, with 142 yards on nine catches from last fall.
Sam Sternberger, LB, Hernando: The team’s top returning tackler will be back, as Sternberger notched 87 tackles in 2020.
Ayden Ferguson, QB, Springstead: The 5-foot-10, 185-pound quarterback completed 32-of-54 passes for 229 yards last season.
Cross Licht, RB/CB, Springstead: Though Licht only rushed for 45 yards last season, the senior should see an increased role.
Joseph Chavis, LB, Weeki Wachee: The defensive player of the year for the Gulf Coast 8 Conference is back for the Hornets.
Justin Boyle, OL/DL, Weeki Wachee: Whether it was on the offensive or defensive lines, Boyle was a force for Weeki Wachee.
Peyton Chancey, RB, Central: Chancey was the team’s leading rusher last season with 211 yards. He will be instrumental to whomever is the new head coach at Central.
Keyshawn Simmons, DB, Central: The Fivay transfer brings experience at the cornerback position for Central.
Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @avillamarzo.
