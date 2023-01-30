BROOKSVILLE — By the final minute of the football game on Jan. 21, lots of people looked and maybe felt like they were walking on hot coals.
It was a long afternoon at Hernando High School’s stadium and the Hawks lost 38-14 in a preseason game against the Tarpon Springs Pirates.
The Hawks, an adult amateur football team, have another game in Orlando and then will have a game at home on March 4 at 4 p.m.
Pirates’ coach Scott Fisk of Spring Hill said his team played a Texas team the previous Sunday, and he was using his second- and third-team players mostly in the game on Saturday.
“We didn’t have much rest,” he said, “and we had played against a good Texas team.”
Fisk, who has coached for a few years, said the Hawks have a good organization and a nice atmosphere.
Paul Vermeulen, the Hawks’ general manager, said they were playing a good team that had three games played so far this season, versus the Hawks’ one.
“We’ll get better. That’s why it’s preseason,” he said. “I’m just happy that everything that we’ve tried to do as an organization and getting our partners out here and the food trucks and the PA guy, and getting fans out here.”
Attendance was about 200 on a “really ugly” and rainy day, in which occasional downpours drenched fans and players alike.
“We got another month before our home opener,” Vermeulen said.
The Pirates took an early 6-0 lead on a touchdown but failed a two-point conversion. The Hawks tied the game on a touchdown but also failed a conversion attempt.
The Pirates sped ahead amid some sloppy play but in the fourth quarter, the Hawks scored a touchdown on a kickoff return, then scored a two-point conversion to close out their scoring and bring the crowd to its feet.
Fans said they had a good time, and some of them were relatives of Hawks players on the field.
Linda Erlich was enjoying herself.
“I’m loving it,” she said.
Twin boys Zamari and Xaida were watching their father, Brian Hagood, who works as a preschool teacher in Spring Hill.
“I feel good,” Hagood said on the sidelines. A wide receiver, he said he caught a couple of passes for a couple of yards.
Keep up with the latest on the Hernando County Hawks at https://www.facebook.com/hernandohawks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.