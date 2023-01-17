Hawks to play first pre-season football game Saturday, Jan. 21

The Hernando Hawks will play their first preseason game on Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Hernando High School football stadium on Oakwood Drive in Brooksville.
The Hawk’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/hernandohawks has a little information and recommends going online to buy tickets, but there is no link to a ticket-selling site or information on the cost, just a QR code.
Gates open at 11 a.m. on Saturday and kickoff is at 1 p.m.
General manager Paul Vermeulen said there will be food trucks and other tailgating stuff outside the stadium.
