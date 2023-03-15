Hawks to play Bulldogs in amateur football on March 18

The Hernando County Hawks will play the Southside Bulldogs on Saturday, March 18, at Hernando High School’s Football stadium.

 Image PROVIDED

Gates will open at 3 p.m. and the kickoff will be at 5 p.m.

The Fan Fest will offer food trucks and tables from other local organizations.

LifeSouth Community Blood Centers will be there, too, and if you donate blood you can get a free "Put Me In Coach" limited edition T-shirt.

Admission is $8 for adults and those 8 and younger with a paid adult get in free.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/hernandohawks.

The Hawks still are looking for their first win of the regular season. They lost 20-0 to the Florida Jaguars in an away game on Saturday, March 11.