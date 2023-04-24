Hawks’ first season has had its ups and downs

BROOKSVILLE — The first season of the Hernando County Hawks adult amateur football team has seen its ups and downs, as any newborn club would go through.
An opening-season loss on the road in Davenport against the Orlando Americans by a score of 34-20, followed by an encouraging outing at home in a 25-14 loss against last year’s Elite American Football League (EAFL) champion Bay Area Reapers, has team owner Austin Webster yearning for more.
After parting ways with inaugural head coach Eric Riggins after a 20-0 loss to the St. Petersburg-based Florida Jaguars, the team has started to see some promise. The Hawks won a defensive slugfest against rival SouthSide Bulldogs 12-0 at Tom Fisher Stadium. It was win No. 1 in team history for the Hawks, with hopes this might be the first of many.
The Hawks were able to pick up a second straight win, but this one would come via a forfeit against the Tampa Tigers. Now sitting at 2-3 at the midway point of the season, Hernando County is on the outside looking inwards when it comes to the developing playoff picture in the EAFL.
Hernando County has five games remaining on the regular season slate and can remain in the playoff hunt with a win over the Southeast Florida Reapers. They’ll have a rematch against the St. Petersburg-based Bay Area Reapers before finishing against the Jaguars, Bulldogs and Miami Vultures, who have been removed from the EAFL due to rules violations.
Various former Hernando County high school football players are listed along the roster for the Hawks, including Jordan Wright (Springstead), Brian Haywood Jr. (Nature Coast), Deshawn Smith (Nature Coast) and Jacob Valentino (Hernando).
Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @Andy_Villamarzo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.