Gulf football hasn’t won in 3-plus years, aiming to end ‘The Streak’

NEW PORT RICHEY — A lot has happened since the last time Gulf High School won a football game back on August 24, 2018, over Cypress Creek.
The head coach then was Jason Grain, who was out by the end of the 2018 season. Gulf is on its third head coach since then, with Daniel McLeod being the lead man in 2019 and 2020. McLeod is now the athletic director and head coach at World of Knowledge in Holiday.
Enter former Gulf Middle School head coach Sean Eperjesi. He will now lead the Buccaneers to one of their most viable opportunities for a win in three years.
Some may remember the news that broke in 2019 when Gulf had to cut its season short three games due to a lack of football players in the program. The Buccaneers regrouped and were able to play the 2020 campaign, but it was a challenge.
Now Gulf takes on an Anclote team fresh off its own first win of the season, 30-8 over Central. The teams will collide Friday night for a Class 5A District 10 tilt at Des Little Stadium.
Can the fortunes of a team that has seen so much losing over the past few years get turned around in one night?
Of course not.
But a win for a program that is currently on a 29-game losing streak would go a long way in helping the Buccaneers turn things around. Between the present and 2015, Gulf has amassed a 3-57 record, with four winless seasons mixed in.
Those struggles are in stark contrast to what the Buccaneers accomplished between 2005-2014, as Gulf had several successful seasons sprinkled in with some bad ones. The Bucs had winning records in 2006, 2008, 2009, 2010 and 2014, reaching the postseason three times. A 5-5 record in 2005 and 4-6 mark in 2007 were respectable campaigns for Gulf, but winning at all would be a treat for everyone in New Port Richey.
There are signs that Gulf has improved this season despite some up-and-down moments. The team experienced some positives in the jamboree against Boca Ciega and Mitchell, but had a setback when they played Bradenton Bayshore the following week because of a coronavirus scare that also forced Eperjesi to miss the game. The Buccaneers only played a half versus a tough Clearwater team and then had a full contest the following week – a 42-13 loss to undefeated Hudson.
Signs are pointing to a slow turnaround at Gulf, with the team nearly scoring more points (25 points) this season than they had all of last year (27 points).
Anclote and Gulf are two teams that are not district favorites or expected to make the playoffs, but if there’s something to focus on it's that both will be playing like Friday’s a postseason matchup. The Sharks are hoping to match last season’s win total at 2 and the Buccaneers are looking to end the futility at 1,132 days.
Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @avillamarzo.
