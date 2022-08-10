Gulf building on success from a year ago

NEW PORT RICHEY — If you thought 2021’s 3-6 record might’ve been a fluke for the Gulf Buccaneers, this season will be the true test to see if the program turns the corner.
Second-year head coach Sean Eperjesi returns after a successful 2021 campaign that saw the Buccaneers pull off wins over Anclote, Central and Tarpon Springs and come close to getting a couple more. Though the team graduated players like running back AJ Blanton and wide receiver Angel Ortiz, the Buccaneers still return a talented core.
Now Gulf is looking to turn the corner and compete to make the playoffs for the first time since 2014. Second-year starting quarterback Ethan Holewski leads the way, along with an improved coaching staff. Holewski had a solid first season as a sophomore, throwing for 1,022 yards and seven touchdowns.
It was the spring performance for the Buccaneers that may have impressed some people, as Gulf was able to defeat Anclote 22-0 behind a 126-yard performance by Holewski. Other players to watch are linemen Ali Paselio and Aidan Holewski.
2022 Gulf Buccaneers Schedule
Aug. 26 at Mitchell
Sep. 2 Hudson
Sep. 9 Wesley Chapel
Sep. 16 River Ridge
Sep. 23 Central
Sep. 30 Citrus
Oct. 7 at Tarpon Springs
Oct. 14 at Lecanto
Oct. 21 at Fivay
Nov. 4 at Anclote
