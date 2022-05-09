Gulf aiming to take another step under Eperjesi

NEW PORT RICHEY — A 3-6 season may not seem like a big jump to some high school football programs, but for Gulf High School it represents a huge leap forward.
The Buccaneers winning back-to-back games last season was the first time that’s happened since the program had an eight-win season in 2014. So when people talk about the excitement taking place in New Port Richey about the Buccaneers, it’s because the team is getting itself back into the win column.
Gulf is undergoing a bit of a revamp this spring with its coaching staff, as head coach Sean Eperjesi has added some former River Ridge ties into the mix. Former Royal Knights defensive coordinator Doug Benjamin is now Gulf’s defensive leader.
Former River Ridge quarterback Pat Mathieson is helping out with that position at Gulf along with his dad, Scott. Throw in former Robinson head coach Mike DePue also helping out during the spring and Eperjesi has put together a pretty experienced staff.
The Buccaneers are bringing back quarterback Ethan Holewski, who heads into his second season as the team’s starter. Holewski threw for 1,022 yards and seven touchdowns as a sophomore but will need new playmakers to step up in place of a couple key losses.
Wide receiver Angel Ortiz and running backs AJ Blanton and Terrance Henderson will all be graduating, leaving big voids to fill. The team’s leading returning receiver in terms of yardage will be Cameron Pennell, who had 133 yards on eight catches in 2021. Despite some of the losses on the offensive end, Gulf is expecting to take the next step under Eperjesi when they hit the field May 20 in its spring game at Anclote.
Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @avillamarzo.
