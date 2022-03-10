Greg Bollinger Appreciation Night on March 25

HUDSON – One of Pasco County’s longest-tenured coaches will be honored March 25 at Fivay High, with softball coach Greg Bollinger receiving a special presentation by the school, according to athletic director Chris Taylor.
Taylor stated that the school would like to welcome back any former players that had played under Bollinger over the years, as the presentation is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. In addition to softball, Bollinger also coaches girls golf and boys cross country.
“Coach Bollinger has been at Fivay since the school opened in 2010,” Taylor said. “He has always been a leader in the physical education department and in the athletic program. He has had a direct impact on his students and the athletes he has coached. He has coached cross country, girls basketball, girls golf, and softball. He led the softball team to its only district championship. He has always built great relationships with his students and athletes and you can always see how much he cares about them.”
Bollinger started his coaching career at Gulf High School in 1982 and has coached at several different schools, including defunct Ridgewood High School, Gulf Middle School and Fivay. Taylor stated that Bollinger’s impact at the school will be missed, as Bollinger has over 40 years of coaching experience within Pasco County.
“Coach Bollinger will be missed,” Taylor said. “He has been teaching and coaching in Pasco County for 40 years. The stories of all his experiences will greatly be missed. I have shared an office with him for the last 12 years and he always comes to school with a positive attitude. Losing a coach with that much knowledge and experience will be a loss for Fivay High School. We just appreciate all the time and commitment he has shown the students and the Fivay community.”
Greg Bollinger’s coaching career
Gulf High School
Boys Basketball 1982-1995
Softball:
Slow pitch 1987-1989
Fast Pitch 1989-1995
JV Volleyball 1985-1988, 1991 and 1992
Gulf Middle School
Baseball 1982, 1983
Ridgewood High
Boys basketball 1995-2002
Girls basketball 2002-2010
Softball 1995–2003, 2006-2010
JV Volleyball 1996-2000, 2005-2008
Fivay High
Girls Basketball 2010-2017
Softball 2010-2022
Boys Cross Country 2015–2022
Girls Cross Country 2016-2021
Girls Golf 2021-2022
Total of 35 years, 462 overall wins for basketball
Total of 31 years, 291 overall wins in softball
Total of 11 years, 91 wins in JV volleyball
Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @avillamarzo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.