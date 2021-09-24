The world of American 11-on-11 football is ever-changing everyday.
From the individuals who play the game to the rules that coaches, officials and players abide by, to the extra safety measures being added to insure less injuries in the future. What is becoming more of a regular norm is the introduction of girls playing football on the high school level, and the 2021 season is absolutely no different.
Pasco County has seen girl players over the years, but this season features several different teams with females on the roster. In terms of varsity football, Mitchell’s Julie Michael, Gulf’s Brooke Tuttle and Zephyrhills’ Annaleese Thomas all are playing this fall.
Michael and Tuttle are both kickers for their respective teams and Thomas plays defensive end, according to Bulldogs’ head coach Nick Carroll.
Rarely do you hear of a player getting to play for the same head coach in middle and high school, but for Tuttle, that was the case. Gulf head coach Sean Eperjesi said that Tuttle played for him when he was the lead man over at Gulf Middle School and he was excited when he learned she would be continuing into high school.
“Incredibly talented, works hard, amazing teammate. So excited to be able to coach her again," Eperjesi said.
You don’t have to look too much further when it comes to when the next crop of potential girls looking to play on the varsity level. Anclote coach Antony Smith said he expects a couple to play on the football team next season and Pasco head coach Jason Stokes reported that though he has no girls on varsity, he does have three playing on junior varsity. Among the players on junior varsity are Shelby Gibbs (OL/DL, sophomore), Nevaeh Tedeman (RB/SS, freshman), Elena Trevino (LB, freshman).
"Our female players don’t want any special treatment and look to earn every rep in practice and in games," Stokes said. "I'm really proud of their leadership on the field and in the classroom."
For Mitchell’s Michael, playing football on the high school level wasn’t the first time she had ever tried stepping onto the gridiron. Michael started playing in 7th grade and tried positions out like wide receiver, tight end and outside linebacker before kicking. There are some things that are a little different for Michael, as she can’t be in the locker room with the guys, but gets help from fellow teammates in getting team information.
“Some of the boys treat me like I’m just one of the guys," Michael said. "They all do their part. On Friday when I got to kick and made both extra points, they all celebrated me, allowed me to do the breakdown after the game, and told me I did great.”
