Four-County High School Football Predictions

The 2021 regular season kicks off tonight and The Suncoast News and Tampa Beacon is rolling out another year of weekly predictions.
New this year is the addition of the Tampa Beacon to the Tampa Bay Newspaper family, meaning Hillsborough County is now in the mix.
Tampa Beacon editor Eric Horchy and sports correspondent Andy Villamarzo will post their picks for games playing out across four counties: Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Hernando.
Issues with COVID-19 continues force scheduling changes, meaning some matchups may not be listed from week to week.
ERIC HORCHY
HILLSBOROUGH
Steinbrenner at Hillsborough
Sickles at Middleton
Alonso at Straw Crest
Bloomingdale at Gaither
Armwood at Chamberlain
Jefferson at Plant
Plant City at TBT
East Bay at Robinson
Sumner at Durant
Blake at Brandon
Freedom at Wharton
Newsome at Lennard
CCC at Berkeley Prep
TC at IMG Blue (Sat)
Jesuit at West Port
CDS at SPC
Foundation Acad at Cambridge Christ
PASCO
Hudson at River Ridge
Fivay at Mitchell
Wesley Chapel at Sunlake
Weeki Wachee at LOL
Z-Hills at Kathleen
Wiregrass at Hernando - Postponed
Pasco at ZCA - Postponed
Bishop at N. Florida Ed. Inst.
PINELLAS
Clearwater at Lakeland
C-Side at Dunedin
Gibbs at Hollins
Largo at Winter Haven
Osceola at Bayshore
PHU at Northeast
P. Park at East Lake
Tarpon at St. Pete
CCC at Berkeley Prep
CDS at SPC
St. Francis at IRC
Calvary at Victory Christian
HERNANDO
Weeki Wachee at LOL
Wiregrass at Hernando - Postponed
NCT at Tavares
Citrus at Springstead
Central at Eustis
