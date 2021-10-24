FOOTBALL: Zephyrhills shuts out Nature Coast

BROOKSVILLE — Did anyone see this coming in Class 5A District 9?
If so, you must’ve had a crystal ball laying beside you because the race for the district championship that was supposed to be a bang ended with a thud on Friday night. Zephyrhills’ quarterback Jaxson Rivera threw for 229 yards and four touchdowns and the Bulldogs rolled to a 35-0 win over Nature Coast.
The win, coupled with Hudson losing 44-6 to Wesley Chapel, gave the Bulldogs the District 5A-9 championship. Zephyrhills is now fighting for the No. 1 seed in Region 3. The Bulldogs are battling Clearwater for the top spot in the region, but if you asked Bulldogs’ head coach Nick Carroll, he’s just focused in on the task at hand.
“Every year we are looking to raise the standards and win a district championship and go plus, plus, plus,” Carroll said after the game. “I’m proud for the seniors and the coaches. I’m proud to hang another championship banner for Zephyrhills.”
All Zephyrhills (7-1) has to worry about is trying to be the top team in the region and Friday night, the Bulldogs looked like the top club. The Bulldogs got on the board in the second quarter when Rivera connected on a 76-yard touchdown pass with wide receiver TJ Jackson. Rivera threw another to Jackson, then hit Maguire Neal later in the contest.
It would be the Zephyrhills’ defense that really made headlines in stopping Nature Coast running back Christian Cromer. Cromer rushed for 379 yards on 24 carries against Hudson but was bottled up versus the Bulldogs. The Sharks’ running back finished his night with 31 yards on nine carries. The Bulldogs picked off Sharks’ quarterback Ethan Fahey three times.
Zephyrhills’ running back Jaylin Thomas had another good game, rushing for over 100 yards in contributing to the victory. The Bulldogs finish off the season with a game next week against Hudson, followed by the 9-Mile War versus Pasco.
Nature Coast faces Weeki Wachee and George Jenkins.
Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @avillamarzo.
