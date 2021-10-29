FOOTBALL: Zephyrhills Christian rolls past IMG Blue

WARRIORS 38, ASCENDERS 0
ZEPHYRHILLS — Outside of one loss on the season to Jacksonville University Christian, the Zephyrhills Christian Academy Warriors have rolled past pretty much every opponent on their schedule.
Thursday night when the Warriors faced IMG Academy Blue, Zephyrhills Christian showed once again they are gearing up for a playoff run in Class 2A. The Warriors got touchdown runs from running back Dontrevius Jackson and Adrian Miller III as they cruised to a 38-0 win over the Ascenders at Paul L. Smith Field.
Miller III had to step in at quarterback for freshman starter Jaycee Nixon, who exited the game due to muscle spasms, according to Zephyrhills Christian Academy head coach Mike Smith. The hope is Nixon is ready to go for next week’s regular season finale.
“We know obviously heading into next week we are going to need (Dontrevius Jackson) ready to go,” Smith said. “(Jaycee Nixon) has had this thing literally all season. He will have these muscle spasms that go up his back and then it will get better and then worse.”
From the opening drive of the game, the Warriors (8-1) made sure to let the visiting Ascenders know who was in full control. Jackson scored on the game’s opening possession, 37 seconds in, and there wasn’t too much fight from there on out. IMG Blue’s offense struggled to move the ball all evening long against the Warriors’ defense.
Electric punt returns by EJ Allen made the game interesting in the second quarter. Allen scored on a sizzling 51-yard scamper, nearly going untouched, giving ZCA a commanding 24-0 lead. The Warriors entered halftime with the same lead and never relinquished control.
Jackson (157 yards, three touchdowns) scored his third touchdown of the night in the third quarter when the tailback went 55 yards to pay dirt. Miller III added a quarterback sneak score and most of the fourth quarter was played under a running clock.
Zephyrhills Christian now must gear up to face Orlando Christian Prep (6-1) to end the season.
Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @avillamarzo.
