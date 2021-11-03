FOOTBALL: Wiregrass Ranch cruises past Hernando

BULLS 37 LEOPARDS 15
BROOKSVILLE — A makeup from Week 1, Wiregrass Ranch and Hernando met for a rare and intriguing Tuesday night game.
The Bulls, still stinging from a 31-29 loss to The Villages, were hoping to get over the .500 mark when they traveled north to face a Leopards team that’s almost assuredly reaching the Class 4A playoffs. Both are looking to finish the season strong and boost their resumes and FHSAA RPI rankings.
Tuesday night proved to belong to the Bulls and their strong ground game.
Wiregrass Ranch won up front in the trenches, rushing for over 200 yards and rolling to a dominating 37-15 win. The Bulls now finish the regular season at 5-4 and will await the final RPI rankings that come out on Sunday afternoon and determine their playoff fate.
“It’s tough to come in here on a Tuesday night after playing a Thursday night game,” Wiregrass Ranch coach Mark Kantor said. “Not going on Friday and having a little walkthrough on Saturday and turning around playing on a middle school night. I’m proud of the way the kids played, but we do have some things to fix.”
From the outset, one could see that Hernando’s game plan was to play keep-away for as long as possible, with the Leopards finding some success chewing up tons of clock. The Leopards (5-4) relied upon the running of tailbacks Jordan Williams (16 carries, 69 yards) and Brian Lewis (15 carries, 108 yards) to carry the load on the evening.
Countering Hernando’s rushing attack was Wiregrass Ranch having its own stout run game versus the Leopards’ front seven. Wiregrass Ranch rushed for 212 yards, with Kenny Walker being the lead back at 79 yards on nine carries. Corneil McCrary rushed for 64 yards and sophomore Davion Brown added 50.
It was a quiet night for Iowa State commitment Rocco Becht, as he only completed 7 of 12 passes for 82 yards and two touchdowns and did not turn the ball over.
The offense started humming in the second half after entering halftime up 10-0. Hernando made things interesting down 17-0 when Williams scored on a short run and then the Leopards converted on the 2-point try to make it 17-8.
The Bulls answered to take a 24-8 lead and cruised from there. Both teams’ regular-season slates are complete and now await their playoff seedings.
“We’ll probably take a couple days off and be back ready to go on Saturday,” Kantor added. “Depending on the RPI rankings and how everything goes, it looks like we could end up being a No. 7 seed and traveling to Lehigh Acres. But I don’t know, we’re asking a computer to do everything.”
Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @avillamarzo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.