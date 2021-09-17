SPONGERS 53 SHARKS 30
HOLIDAY — Four weeks into the season and a lot of wacky things have already taken place. Why not a wild night of Thursday football on top of everything?
That was the scene at Anclote Stadium between Tarpon Springs and the host Sharks. In the Battle for the Rusty Anchor, this would be the fourth such meeting between the two neighboring schools from different counties. After Thursday night, the series stands tied up at 2-2 because the Spongers were able to run away with a 53-30 victory over the Sharks.
“The guys did a wonderful job out there tonight,” Tarpon Springs coach Cedric Hill said. “We started out a little rough but everyone bounced back from that and came together as a team. This was definitely really big for us. It was a big confidence booster for us and our guys heading into district play. We go to 2-2 and now 1-0 in the district.”
For the Spongers, the win gives the program its best regular season start since 2017. It was also the most points they’ve scored in a single game since 2014, when they defeated Hollins 59-52.
On the other sideline, the Sharks (0-3, 0-1) continue to search for their first win and should have a shot next week when they host Brooksville Central.
The first touchdown of the game came on what looked to be a very unorthodox field goal/punt run by Anclote, attempted from what would’ve been beyond 60 yards. It became a very returnable kick for a 69-yard touchdown by sophomore Parkees Harris. Later in the first quarter, Harris (26 yards rushing) would score on a 7-yard run and put Tarpon Springs up 12-0.
Anclote wouldn’t score until down 18-0 and got on the board with a 25-yard touchdown run by Quinton Moore (11 carries, 37 yards), who played quarterback and running back for the Sharks. The Sharks made things somewhat interesting late in the second quarter when junior Kishaun Madden (12 carries, 68 yards) bolted 31 yards for a touchdown to inch Anclote within 18-14.
That would be the closest they would get.
Tarpon Springs got on the board just before halftime hit when quarterback Curtis Cason (5 carries, 66 yards) scrambled to his left and scored on a 49-yard run.
Up 26-14 at halftime, the Spongers would impose their will over the final 24 minutes. Tarpon Springs outscored Anclote 27-8 in the second half and had key contributions from just about everyone. Freshman running back Nikita Rinios finished with 66 yards on five carries and a touchdown.
Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @avillamarzo.
