FOOTBALL: Springstead races past Lecanto

EAGLES 41 PANTHERS 6
LECANTO — There’s no question this current Springstead Eagles team is a much different group from last year’s bunch.
After being a two-win club in 2020, the Eagles have now tripled that win total. How are they doing it? It's a combination of two things: Running the football and playing sound defense.
Springstead rushed for 272 yards Thursday night and rolled past host Lecanto, 41-6. The Eagles now gear up to face Ocala Vanguard next week, one of the top teams in central Florida.
A blocked punt in the second quarter helped set everything in motion for the Eagles, as they used the special teams' play to get the offense going. It helped give Springstead a big 27-6 advantage heading into halftime.
“Yeah, that play really swung the momentum of the game,” Springstead coach Mike Garofano said. “From high school to college to the pros, plays like that really change the momentum of a game. We get the block, score and then we get a nice two-minute drive — one of our best two-minute drives — then score before halftime and then get the ball to start the second half."
The opening quarter ended as a stalemate, as both teams were feeling each other out. Lecanto was without leading rusher Luke Malmberg due to a shoulder injury. Filling in for him was Darius Gainer, who was having a decent night until he fell to an injury. That left the Panthers basically rudderless the rest of the contest.
Springstead (6-3) took advantage by relying on the hard running of tailbacks Owen Andress (15 carries, 166 yards) and Cross Licht (11 carries, 63 yards). The duo did much of the heavy lifting on the ground and Eagles quarterback Nick Centola had himself a nice game by completing 5 of 8 passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns.
The second half was dominated by the Eagles, as they continued to wear down the Panthers in the run game and stifle the Lecanto offense. The Panthers’ lone score came in the second quarter when quarterback Schwantez Simmons hit Donovan Foster on a 64-yard passing play, the longest of the game for either team. That would be Lecanto’s lone highlight of the night. Springstead ended the evening with 359 total yards of offense.
