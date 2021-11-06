FOOTBALL: Mitchell gets by Wesley Chapel with big plays

MUSTANGS 42 WILDCATS 15
WESLEY CHAPEL – No matter what kind of roster he has, Mitchell head coach Andy Schmitz and his staff continue to find a way to get it done.
It’s been a reload more than a rebuild process for the Mitchell Mustangs, just a year removed from a team that nearly reached the Class 7A state semifinals. On a wet, muddy Friday night at Wesley Chapel High School, the Mustangs capped off another memorable season and likely solidified a district championship.
The Mustangs got a big night from quarterback Chris Ferrini, who rushed for over 100 yards en route to dispatching the upstart Wildcats, 42-15. With the victory, Mitchell finished the regular season at 8-2 and awaits the final RPI rankings released by the FHSAA on Sunday afternoon but Schmitz and his group feel confident they have locked up Class 7A District 9.
“Right now, we are just really freaking happy about the way this has gone,” Schmitz said. “We’re likely district champions and going to host a playoff game. We will deal with the rest of it on Sunday.”
Wesley Chapel (6-3) looked like a team wanting to make a big upset happen from the very beginning of the game. On their first drive, the Wildcats got an 85-yard touchdown run from Nehemiah Morgan (8 carries, 107 yards). Up 6-0, Wesley Chapel got another big play by recovering a fumble.
That’s when Mitchell’s defense started to clamp down, holding firm on Wesley Chapel’s next possession. Wildcats’ running back Jaylan Blake was held to a mere seven yards on 10 carries. It was tough sledding for Wesley Chapel the rest of the way after Morgan’s touchdown run.
Ferrini was on the loose once again for the Mustangs (8-2), as the do-everything playmaker finished with 117 yards rushing on seven touches and also threw for 24 yards and caught a pass for 13 yards. Running back Jamarion Miller also had a nice night rushing the ball, going for 71 yards on nine carries.
Mitchell quarterback Ethan Rice had a steady night throwing the ball, completing 5 of 8 passes for 57 yards and two touchdowns. The balanced attack for Mitchell worked wonders and now it will await the final RPI rankings. A possible rematch with Wiregrass Ranch could happen, as the most recent RPI rankings showed Mitchell at No. 3 and Wiregrass Ranch at No. 6.
“We’re a resilient group of guys,” Schmitz said. “We are a team that has been down before and has shown the ability to come back. They don’t get rattled.”
Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @avillamarzo.
