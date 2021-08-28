FOOTBALL: Hudson upends River Ridge

COBRAS 33 ROYAL KNIGHTS 30
NEW PORT RICHEY — A number of teams in the Tampa Bay area did not get to play their original opponents scheduled for Week 1 because of issues related to COVID-19.
Hudson was originally supposed to take on Anclote and River Ridge was going to travel to Gulf, but both games were nixed. The Cobras and Royal Knights decided to set a rematch of the spring game and it was an absolute doozy.
Both teams went toe to toe in the first half and the game went down to the wire. Hudson got a huge performance from wide receiver Ladamien Starks, who scored four touchdowns and totaled 262 yards to lead the Cobras to a 33-30 victory over the Royal Knights at Jim Valentine Stadium.
The win marked Hudson's first in the series since 2013.
“When I first got here, the first thing I heard about was River Ridge,” Hudson head coach Tim Hicks said. “Back-to-back district championships. They win district championships with 25 kids. So in my opinion, on our side of the county and closer to us, (River Ridge) is the juggernaut. If you can just compete with them, you can take that with you.”
River Ridge (0-1) got off to a nice start, as Mason Cline (49 yards rushing) scored the game’s initial touchdown on a 5-yard run. The Royal Knights would increase their lead to 14-0 when quarterback Trenton Hawks (10 of 16, 146 yards) connected with receiver Julius Quinones on a 12-yard touchdown pass.
That’s when Hudson (1-0) would answer back on a Hunter Young (10 of 14, 238 yards) to Ladamien Starks (four catches, 186 yards) 54-yard touchdown pass-and-catch. A safety scored by River Ridge after a holding call on Hudson factored together with an 18-yard touchdown pass from Hawks to Anthony Adams to put River Ridge ahead 23-7.
Starks answered with a 76-yard kickoff return for a touchdown on the ensuing kick to cut River Ridge's lead to 23-15 heading into intermission.
The Royal Knights held onto a 30-21 advantage heading into the fourth quarter, but the turnover bug ended up becoming the team’s undoing. Three turnovers killed River Ridge’s chances of putting the game away. It also wasted a solid rushing performance by Aidan Schmidt, who went for 119 yards on 23 carries.
It would end up being the two-man wrecking crew of Starks and Young that did in River Ridge.
Turnovers by Schmidt and Cline on fumbles gave Hudson extra scoring opportunities, and the Cobras offense happily obliged. Young would hit Starks on a 70-yard go pattern to get Hudson within 30-27. The go-ahead score belonged to senior running back Tanner Testori, who scampered 53 yards to pay dirt for a 33-30 lead they never relinquished.
“I didn’t really know all about the history between River Ridge and Hudson,” Starks said. “All I knew was we wanted to come out and beat them and we did that.”
The Cobras finished with 360 yards of offense compared to the Royal Knights' 343.
Now Hudson will shift their focus to playing a home game against Sunlake (0-1), while River Ridge has the ‘Battle Royale’ against rival Mitchell, which defeated Fivay 43-0.
Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @avillamarzo.
