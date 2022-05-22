FOOTBALL: Gulf defeats Anclote in ‘Black & Blue Bowl’ spring game

BUCCANEERS 22 SHARKS 0
HOLIDAY — Weather played a factor in cutting short a few games around Pasco County this past week, including contests between Hudson and River Ridge and Land O’ Lakes and Wesley Chapel.
Mother Nature didn’t end up playing a role in the "Black and Blue Bowl" between Gulf and host Anclote, however.
Gulf's Ethan Holewski played well under center and running back Antonio Munoz rushed for two touchdowns as the Buccaneers rolled to a 22-0 win over Anclote Friday night. The game featured three out of the four quarters being played under a running clock, with the third period being the only quarter in which the clock stopped on out-of-bounds plays and incomplete passes.
“At the end of the day, I thought it was a good game,” Gulf head coach Sean Eperjesi said. “I know Anclote had some low numbers, but they’ve got some good football players and they came out and competed tonight. I was impressed with the way we ran the ball and we ran some other plays throughout the night that we usually wouldn’t.”
The Buccaneers got on the board in the second quarter when Holewski (9 of 18, 126 yards) pushed the pile for a 5-yard quarterback sneak into the end zone. With Gulf up 6-0, defensive coordinator Doug Benjamin’s group dug in. Munoz, who scored on scoring runs of 8 and 25 yards, had himself a good game all-around, ending the night with 99 total yards of offense.
Anclote head coach Greg Climan made his debut, and despite the team fielding less than 25 players at kickoff, the Sharks stayed competitive throughout. The Sharks ended the evening with 101 yards rushing on 18 attempts, with the leading rusher being Damian Spencer (four carries, 47 yards). Wide receiver Dominic Marrota had two catches for 41 yards for the Sharks.
Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @avillamarzo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.