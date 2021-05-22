FOOTBALL: Crystal River rolls to 21-0 win over Anclote

HOLIDAY — It was the first actual full spring for Anclote head coach Antony Smith, but the Catch-22 was the team couldn't get the necessary practice time he felt they needed.
Heading into Friday night’s spring game against Crystal River, Anclote had to miss a week of practice due to a non-disclosed reason, per Smith. That made the preparation process that much tougher. The result showed, as the Sharks' offense sputtered in a 21-0 loss to the Pirates.
“I don’t like to make excuses but our team wasn’t ready to play on three weeks,” Smith said. “However, we had some circumstances that we had to shutdown for a week. So we really only had about two days of prep for this team right here."
The setback showed a lot more on the offensive side of the ball. Anclote couldn’t muster much of anything against a very stingy Crystal River defense. The Pirates got on the board first on a 30-yard touchdown run by quarterback Triston West.
In the second quarter, it would be running back Joel Velazquez scoring the first of two 5-yard touchdown runs he had on the evening. Velazquez also added a scoring run in the third quarter to put the Pirates up comfortably, 21-0. The Sharks never found their footing offensively and will get back to the drawing board this summer.
“Anytime you get a shutout, that’s a great thing for your program,” Crystal River head coach Cliff Lohrey said. “I would rather go into the summer learning coming off a 21-0 win than go into the summer learning coming off a 54-6 loss.”
Player numbers seemed to be noticeably low, as Crystal River suited up 26 players and Anclote had 24. Depth may be a concern come fall football, but, with the addition of potential eighth graders, each program could benefit greatly from the roster boost.
