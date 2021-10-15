FOOTBALL: Clearwater easily gets by Anclote

TORNADOES 61 SHARKS 6
HOLIDAY - Clearwater Tornadoes head coach Thor Jozwiak has a slogan for his football team: ‘Little things, big rings.’
Taking care of business week-to-week for Clearwater has been his biggest goal as the Tornadoes entered the 2021 season as the odds-on favorite to take Class 5A District 10. Thursday night was another example why things seem to be going well. The Tornadoes rushed out to a 35-9 lead after one quarter and blew out host Anclote 61-6 at Anclote Stadium.
“All of our goals are still ahead of us,” Jozwiak said. “You sit down before the year and it’s mostly the new head coach, same staff, some of the same players. Everything goes out to everyone who helps make this all happen. We have a team slogan and that’s ‘little things, big rings.’ You have to do the little things right to look towards big rings.”
Nothing looked like it would stand in the way of Clearwater picking up its sixth win of the season and Anclote never had any answers for its powerhouse opponent. The Tornadoes scored on every possession throughout the game and quarterback Aidan MacLean was literally perfect when it came to the passing game.
The senior signal caller picked apart the Anclote secondary to the tune of 5 of 5 passing for 129 yards and five touchdowns. For most of the first half, Anclote head coach Antony Smith decided to go for it on fourth down and the Sharks were unsuccessful on every attempt. The entire second half was played under a running clock.
Now Clearwater (6-1) will set its sights on the rest of the regular season, with Tarpon Springs, Dunedin and Boca Ciega left on the slate before likely heading into the playoffs as a district champion. For Anclote (1-6), the Sharks have games against Dunedin and Gibbs to finish things out. Anclote avoided the shutout with Daryon James hitting Dominic Marotta on a 14-yard touchdown pass.
Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @avillamarzo.
