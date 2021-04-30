Fivay taking flight under a new head coach

HUDSON — This is not Brian Wachtel’s first rodeo as a varsity head football coach.
The former Mitchell and Land O' Lakes coach is now taking over his third Pasco County program, this time at Fivay High.
He will be taking over for Matt Durchik, who led the Falcons for six seasons and now is coaching at Sunlake High. Wachtel, who has an overall record of 38-49 over the span of nine seasons, will look to lead Fivay into another era of football.
“Coaching provides an opportunity to serve, and I enjoy motivating players to reach their goals and level up in football and life,” Wachtel said.
“We as a staff are very excited and are waiting to see. The spring provides the most significant teaching opportunities. We have many new players in new positions and are daily evaluating how all the pieces fit together.”
Not naming anyone specifically, Wachtel sees this spring as an opportunity on both sides of the football for players to prove themselves. Missing out on the playoffs because of coronavirus, but defeating neighboring River Ridge in the last game of the season provided a confidence boost to the program.
The Falcons went 6-3 last season and a couple things the team could always rely on was running the ball effectively and playing stiff defense. Though several key players will be graduating, Wachtel does see promise moving forward.
“We feel we have some talented players in different spots who could all contribute positively,” Wachtel said. “Each brings a unique skill set to their position. The question we have is who steps up when it is time to enter the arena.”
“Time will tell. We are starting to understand the expectations, roles, and our identity. We have a great group of high-energy players who have potential with enough reps and technique work.”
Spring game: Gulf at Fivay, May 19
