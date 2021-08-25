Fivay’s Ty Wilson looks to follow brothers’ footsteps

HUDSON — There’s a line a football players that have come from the Wilson family household in the Port Richey.
Fivay sophomore running back Ty Wilson knows all about the success of his older brothers when they played running back on the high school circuit. First it was Glass Wilson starring at Ridgewood High School, rushing for 3,811 yards during his time as a Ram. The total places him fifth all-time in Pasco County prep football history.
That was followed by Jayvon Wilson starring at tailback at Ridgewood and Fivay, where he rushed for 2,605 yards. That total ranks him 19th in county history.
Now Ty Wilson follows in his brothers' footsteps.
“I’m trying to be better than my brothers,” Ty Wilson said. “Try and get to their records and everything else.”
If you’re looking for a bunch of yardage to go off of to predict a big 2021 season for Wilson, you won’t find it. Wilson’s stat line for 2020 season was a mere three carries for 21 yards. Now that a couple of the team’s leading rushers from last fall have graduated, Wilson’s ascending the depth chart.
Fivay also will be playing in a new district and seems to have a chance to win a league championship if everything pans out. With teams like Countryside, River Ridge, Sunlake and Tampa Freedom all in the district, the Falcons are in the mix with everyone else.
Fivay head coach Brian Wachtel, who was the team’s defensive coordinator last season, looks to take the team to another level in 2021. Wachtel was previously a head coach at Mitchell and Land O’ Lakes, respectively. With players like Wilson, quarterback Nick Monfre and Davian Lupu all back, Fivay should be a playoff contender.
“I see that with Coach (Brian) Wachtel that he’s focused on working with the younger players,” Monfre said. “I think that’s good seeing that we are a younger football team.”
Players to watch
RB, Ty Wilson
QB, Nick Monfre
ATH, Davian Lupu
Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @avillamarzo.
