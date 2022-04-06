Fivay hires Tyrone Hendrix as next football coach

HUDSON — The final football head coaching vacancy in Pasco County has been filled.
Fivay High announced the hiring of former Dartmouth College quality control coach Tyrone Hendrix as the school’s next head coach. Hendrix served in that capacity at Dartmouth for three years during a time that saw the Hanover, New Hampshire school win an Ivy League championship in 2021.
Hendrix replaces Brian Wachtel, who stepped down after just one season as the Falcons’ head coach. Fivay went 2-8 under Wachtel in 2021, with the team’s only wins coming over Anclote and Freedom.
Hendrix’s name is familiar to those in Pasco County, as well, because he played his high school ball at Mitchell High School under Scott Schmitz. During his two seasons on varsity for the Mustangs, Hendrix had 41 receptions for 761 yards in 2006 and 2007.
“We are excited to have Coach Hendrix lead our football program,” Fivay athletic director Chris Taylor said. “He is a Pasco County guy and has experience with both high school and college level programs. We believe his energy and enthusiasm will fit right in within our football program, school and community.”
Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @avillamarzo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.