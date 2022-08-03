First week of high school football practices in Pasco County

It’s that time of year again.
Football is in the air and high school programs kicked off practices Aug. 1. Throughout Pasco County, a number of schools showed strong numbers on the first couple days and coaches gave their take on how things are going.
Teams will practice this week and next week before heading into preseason games starting on Aug. 18. The regular season kicks off Aug. 26 for all Pasco County schools. Below is some feedback from a few head coaches after the first couple days of practice.
Pasco head coach Alphonso Freeney: “I was very pleased with Day 1. The kids who came in today were focused on position meetings and were flying around on the field. I felt that (guys on the defensive line like) JJ Johnson, Angel Miles, Leroi Vickers, (as well as) Mason Pippin all had great practices on Day 1. The young player that really impressed me was Jalandis Smith, who came from Pasco Middle. We had 62 kids today and a few out for different reasons, but I was very pleased with our numbers.”
Zephyrhills Christian Academy head coach Mike Smith: “We have about 38 players and practice has been great. Great unity and team chemistry. Kids are working hard and excited to get the year going.”
Mitchell head coach Andy Schmitz: “Had a really good day today. The junior varsity numbers were over 50, which is really encouraging, and we’ll always pick up more young guys as we get closer to school.”
Gulf head coach Sean Eperjesi: “(Day 2) was better (than Day 1); right around 60 players. The boys were more accustomed to the tempo of practice.”
