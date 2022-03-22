FHSAA lifts probation for Bishop McLaughlin football

SPRING HILL — Bishop McLaughlin’s football program will not have to go through a three-year probation period after all.
According to an announcement made over Twitter, the Hurricanes received a letter from the Florida High School Athletic Association that the governing body lifted the three-year probation put in place in November. The penalties were handed down to the football, boys basketball and baseball programs at Bishop McLaughlin.
The FHSAA stated in the letter that it would consider possibly lifting the probation on basketball and baseball at a later date.
Bishop McLaughlin football can now take part in the FHSAA’s state series and it will be eligible to participate in postseason play. The Hurricanes will be in a new district this fall, 1-Suburban District 5 (Region 3), along with Lakeland Christian, Lakeland Victory Christian and Zephyrhills Christian.
Bishop McLaughlin was hit with heavy penalties because of improper contact with student-athletes, impermissible benefits and athletic recruiting that took place under former athletic director Rex Desvaristes. The fines the school incurred totaled $70,000 and changes included the replacement of coaches for each affected sport.
The Hurricanes have since hired former Cambridge Christian head coach Bob Dare to lead the football program, replacing Ken Stills. Dade brings an impressive résumé, as the former Lancer notched five straight playoff appearances and has 72 wins under his belt. He also led Cambridge Christian to a state runner-up finish in 2015.
Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @avillamarzo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.