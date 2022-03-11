FHSAA announces new suburban, metro classifications in football
Credit: Wiregrass Ranch Football Twitter

The Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) announced new classifications for the Metro/Suburban state series this week. Schools are reclassified based on area and student population. 

Here is a breakdown of the enrollment number for each classification based upon schools that submitted commitments to be in the FHSAA State Series and the new districts that Pasco and Hernando county schools will be joining for the 2022 campaign.

Metro

1M: 103-600 (37 schools) 

2M: 601-1,666 (64 schools) 

3M: 1,667-2,329 (65 schools) 

4M: 2,330-4,843 (66 schools)

Suburban

1S: 65-600 (29 schools) 

2S: 601-1,445 (66 schools) 

3S: 1,446-1,895 (67 schools) 

4S: 1,896-3,226 (68 schools)

Rural

1R: 133-600 (34 schools) 

PASCO/HERNANDO DISTRICTS:

4-Suburban, Region 2, District 6 

Land O Lakes Gators  

Sunlake Seahawks  

Wiregrass Ranch Bulls 

Mitchell Mustangs  

Springstead Eagles  

3-Suburban, Region 2, District 6 

Citrus Hurricanes  

Fivay Falcons  

Gulf Buccaneers  

Lecanto Panthers   

River Ridge Royal Knights  

3-Suburban, Region 2, District 7 

Cypress Creek Coyotes  

Pasco Pirates  

Wesley Chapel Wildcats 

Zephyrhills Bulldogs  

2-Suburban, Region 3, District 11 

Anclote Sharks 

Central Bears 

Hudson Cobras  

Nature Coast Sharks  

Weeki Wachee Hornets 