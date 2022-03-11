FHSAA announces new suburban, metro classifications in football

The Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) announced new classifications for the Metro/Suburban state series this week. Schools are reclassified based on area and student population.
Here is a breakdown of the enrollment number for each classification based upon schools that submitted commitments to be in the FHSAA State Series and the new districts that Pasco and Hernando county schools will be joining for the 2022 campaign.
Metro
1M: 103-600 (37 schools)
2M: 601-1,666 (64 schools)
3M: 1,667-2,329 (65 schools)
4M: 2,330-4,843 (66 schools)
Suburban
1S: 65-600 (29 schools)
2S: 601-1,445 (66 schools)
3S: 1,446-1,895 (67 schools)
4S: 1,896-3,226 (68 schools)
Rural
1R: 133-600 (34 schools)
PASCO/HERNANDO DISTRICTS:
4-Suburban, Region 2, District 6
Land O Lakes Gators
Sunlake Seahawks
Wiregrass Ranch Bulls
Mitchell Mustangs
Springstead Eagles
3-Suburban, Region 2, District 6
Citrus Hurricanes
Fivay Falcons
Gulf Buccaneers
Lecanto Panthers
River Ridge Royal Knights
3-Suburban, Region 2, District 7
Cypress Creek Coyotes
Pasco Pirates
Wesley Chapel Wildcats
Zephyrhills Bulldogs
2-Suburban, Region 3, District 11
Anclote Sharks
Central Bears
Hudson Cobras
Nature Coast Sharks
Weeki Wachee Hornets
