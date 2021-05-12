FCA Baseball/Softball All-Star games are set

SPRING HILL – On Saturday, May 22, Pasco County will play its 4th Annual Fellowship of Christian Athletes All-Star baseball and softball games.
“The best senior players, from each school, competing in one last game for bragging rights in the Pasco County,” according to a press release from FCA Director Bob Durham. “This year we will again showcase some very talented players in what should be a highly competitive game. Come join hundreds of fans, friends, coaches, and recruiters as we experience the Best of the East vs. the Best of the West.”
According to Durham, both girls softball and boys baseball will be played at the same time, at the same venue, on adjacent fields, at Bishop McLaughlin Catholic High School. Earlier this season coaches from each high school in the county gathered to have their version of “Pasco Draft Day.” The best players, from every position, from every school, were discussed until the final rosters for each side are complete.
Practices will begin the week of Monday May 17. Friday night, May 21, will be a pre-game celebration banquet, and Saturday, May 22 is game time. Registration and warm-ups begin at 8:30 a.m., gates open at 9:00 a.m., and game time is 10 a.m. Tickets will be available at the gate the day of game and are $10 per attendee.
Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @avillamarzo.
