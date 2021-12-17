Earl Garcia III steps down as Hernando head coach

BROOKSVILLE – When Earl Garcia III accepted the job at Hernando High School during the pandemic, it was a strange time for all included with high school sports. Something about being closer to home, though, has Garcia III opting for the closer drive.
Garcia III told the Hernando Today that he will be stepping down as the school’s head coach and Hernando has posted the job on the Hernando Schools website. During his time as the Leopards’ head coach, Garcia III compiled a record of 13-7 and went to the playoffs in both seasons.
The former Hernando ball coach won’t be away from football for too long at all, as Garcia III has accepted an associate head coaching position at Plant High School. The Panthers had a bounce back season under Hank Brown and went 6-4. Now Garcia III will be closer to home and coaching for a possible playoff contender.
It was a very up and down season for Hernando in 2021, as the Leopards started the campaign off with a 43-2 loss to Zephyrhills and then they won three games in a row, including a rivalry win over Nature Coast 27-21. After that, however, Hernando was inconsistent and went 3-4 the rest of the way and that included a 48-14 region quarterfinal loss to Bushnell South Sumter.
The open position puts the head coaching vacancy once again up for grabs, but there has yet to be a coach over the past two decades that has lasted more than four seasons. The likes of Bill Vonada, Rob Kazmier, Matt Smith, Dwayne Mobley and John Palmer have all lasted four or less seasons at the school. There’s several other openings at nearby schools, which includes Anclote, Bishop McLaughlin and River Ridge.
