Doug Chinchar dismissed as Bishop McLaughlin volleyball coach

SPRING HILL — It appears that Bishop McLaughlin’s athletic department is cleaning house and, despite the volleyball program’s success, head coach Doug Chinchar wasn’t excluded.
Chinchar confirmed with The Suncoast News Tuesday night that he is no longer the team’s volleyball coach. His ouster ends 13 seasons with the Hurricanes and compiling an overall record of 200 wins, 103 losses and reaching the final four of the state playoffs twice under his watch.
“Very excited about what we have done, but like I was told, our school wanted to move in a different direction,” Chinchar said. “My kids and family grew up at Bishop. We will keep the great memories we made with the great families that we will always love.”
In the last four years, the Hurricanes had won over 100 matches, three district championships and two region titles, along with a state runner-up finish. Chinchar became the latest dismissal in what looks to be a total coaching overhaul at Bishop McLaughlin. The school’s football coach, Ken Stills, was recently let go earlier in the week.
