District breakdowns for Pasco County prep football teams

There’s been a realignment for prep football districts throughout the state of Florida and now teams will get new challenges (or old rivalries) renewed this upcoming 2021 season. From Anclote to Zephyrhills, we take a closer look at each district and give our predictions.
Class 2A, Region 2
Zephyrhills Christian
Bishop McLaughlin
Father Lopez
Foundation Academy
Halifax Academy
Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy
Orangewood Christian
Orlando Christian Prep
Victory Christian Academy
SKINNY: Zephyrhills Christian is on a mission to not only make a playoff berth, but the Warriors want to make a run to the Class 2A state championship. With a few key transfers and talent returning, the possibility is there. Bishop McLaughlin is in a rebuild and could be facing a tough season ahead.
Class 5A, District 9
Cypress Creek
Hudson
Nature Coast
Weeki Wachee
Zephyrhills
Wesley Chapel
SKINNY: A lot of good teams in this district and top two teams look to be district champions from one year ago. Nature Coast won a district title and ended up losing to Orlando Bishop Moore and Zephyrhills won a title as well but fell to Orlando Jones. A Sharks-Bulldogs matchup is a very enticing regular season matchup. Cypress Creek versus Hudson should be a good one. Can’t forget about Weeki Wachee and Wesley Chapel.
Class 5A, District 10
Anclote
Clearwater
Dunedin
Gulf
Tarpon Springs
SKINNY: The realignment in this district may have worked out for all parties, as each team should be able to compete week in and week out. Clearwater looks to be the clear favorite to win the district but the runner up is a more wide open race between Anclote, Gulf, Dunedin and Tarpon Springs. Nonetheless, should be an interesting race between the schools.
Class 6A, District 5
Belleview
Lecanto
Pasco
Springstead
Ocala Vanguard
SKINNY: Pasco is coming off a rebound season in which Jason Stokes guided the Pirates to a playoff win over Lecanto in the opening round. Now the Pirates are back in a similar district they were in a couple years ago and should be able to compete. Ocala Vanguard went 8-3 in 2020 and was a very good team. Games versus Belleview, Lecanto and Springstead should be competitive.
Class 6A, District 9
Countryside
Fivay
Freedom
River Ridge
Sunlake
SKINNY: This specific district has three Pasco County teams in River Ridge, Fivay and Sunlake. Two of the teams have returning starting quarterbacks while Fivay is breaking in head coach Brian Wachtel at the helm. The Falcons should be in the mix for the district crown but can’t count out the always tough River Ridge and Sunlake. The Royal Knights have remained a very good, fundamentally sound team under Ryan Benjamin and Sunlake quarterback Kevin Spillane should have a big 2021 campaign.
Class 7A, District 9
Gaither
Leto
Largo
Mitchell
Sickles
SKINNY: If Mitchell can pull off a district championship this fall, it would be their most impressive of all. The Mustangs graduated probably one of the best seniors classes since Pasco’s 2011 crop and now have to face a state ranked Gaither along with always talented Largo, Sickles. The Mustangs are still trying to find themselves and will need to learn on the fly what kind of team they will be.
Class 7A, District 10
Armwood
Strawberry Crest
Tampa Bay Tech
Wharton
Wiregrass Ranch
SKINNY: By far the toughest district for a Pasco County team to be in. But this year, Wiregrass Ranch may have the horses to keep up with Armwood and Tampa Bay Tech. Iowa State commitment Rocco Becht looks better than ever with a slew of playmakers at the wide receiver and running back positions. Bryson Rodgers has offers from seemingly everyone, including the University of Alabama, so the Bulls are locked and loaded on offense.
Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @avillamarzo.
