Cypress Creek continuing to build program

WESLEY CHAPEL — When looking at a program that’s only a few years old, you don’t expect to already be talking about making the playoffs twice in the school’s brief football history.
That’s the building blocks the Cypress Creek Coyotes have already laid down, as the young football program heads into the spring armed with talent, good experience and some playoff mettle. With the team now being able to hop back on the practice field this spring, Cypress Creek is sure to get better.
“Build upon the success,” Cypress Creek coach Michael Johnson said. “We are lucky to be able to have a spring this year and we need to take advantage of it by focusing on getting better at individual level, team level, and program level. Focus on the basics.”
One advantage that Johnson will have over several programs around the county is the luxury of his quarterback being back under center. Signal caller Owen Walls makes his return after having a solid 2020 season, completing 97 of 181 for 1,233 yards and 13 touchdowns versus just three interceptions. Walls returns many of his pass catchers from a season ago and that should help with his progression.
“Absolutely. He has all the intangibles to be a high-caliber quarterback,” Johnson said. “I believe he will focus on the little things this spring and it will help him to reach his senior year expectations.”
If there's something Johnson would like his Coyotes to get better at, it’s getting back to fundamentals. He would like his 55 players to work on the basics from tackling to blocking to just staying injury free. If Cypress Creek can stay on top of practicing the basics, playing sound football should follow suit for these Coyotes coming off a 3-7 campaign.
“Get back to the basics, blocking, tackling, being aggressive, assignment sound football and stay injury free,” Johnson said. “(We have) senior leadership and the talent of our young guys pushes those leaders every day.”
