Chris Cook steps down as Weeki Wachee head football coach

WEEKI WACHEE — It wasn’t too long after the Florida High School Athletic Association announced the new classifications for suburban/metro redistricting that many head coaches throughout the state of Florida decided to step away.
One of those coaches ended up being Weeki Wachee’s Chris Cook, who stepped down as Hornets head coach after three seasons at the helm. Cook went 6-22 during his time at Weeki Wachee, with arguably his best season coming in 2020, going 3-5. Weeki Wachee struggled to score points in 2021, as the Hornets were outscored 399-16.
The announcement came via the football program’s official Facebook page and the school is immediately looking for a replacement as spring football looks to start up in late April. The Hornets are left in a bind with Cook stepping away. The announcement cited family reasons for Cook’s departure.
The new district that Weeki Wachee is slated to be in is 2-Suburban, Region 3, District 11, along with Anclote, Central, Hudson and Nature Coast Tech. The Hornets ended the 2021 campaign at 0-10 and Cook confirmed with the Hernando Today and Suncoast News that he planned on returning as head coach for the 2022 campaign. Weeki Wachee is a program that has never had a winning season in its history.
With Cook stepping down, Weeki Wachee became the second team in Hernando County needing to fill a vacancy. Hernando just hired John Scargle to replace Earl Garcia III, who resigned and accepted a job at Plant High School in Tampa.
