Central hires Jim Pusateri as next head football coach

BROOKSVILLE — Central High athletic director Al Sorrentino announced via the school’s athletic website that the Bears have hired Jim Pusateri as the next head football coach.
Pusateri replaces Rob Walden, who stepped down as the school’s head coach after the 2020 season. Below is the statement on the school appointing Pusateri as the next lead man in charge.
After an extensive search, Central High School would like to announce the hiring of Coach Jim Pusateri (Coach P) as the new Head Football Coach. Coach P comes to Bear Country from Conerstone Charter High School in Belle Isle Florida where he was the Head Football Coach and Assistant Athletic Director. He brings many years of experience at all levels of football and has been a successful program builder.
Central High School Principal Kelly Slusser says: “We are excited to have Coach P to Bear Country and are excited for the positive energy he will bring to our football program.”
Central High School Athletic Director Al Sorrentino states: “I’m looking forward to seeing Coach P get our football program headed back to respectability. He’s the right man for the job!”
It was a brief tenure for Walden as the head coach at Central, lasting two seasons and going 3-13.
Central’s three wins were over Umatilla, Gulf and Belleview. Walden was a head coach on the middle school level before making the jump to coaching high school football.
