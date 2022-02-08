Cedric Hill out as head football coach at Tarpon Springs

TARPON SPRINGS — The high school football season ended for Tarpon Springs High School back on Nov. 4 with a 20-12 loss against Hollins High School.
Ninety-six days later, the Spongers have decided to part ways with their head coach. Cedric Hill is no longer at Tarpon Springs, confirmed by Hill himself to The Suncoast News. Hill went 5-23 in three seasons at the helm, with his best campaign coming this past year when the Spongers went 3-7.
“When I took over, the program was kind of struggling,” Hill said. “We started to build after that first season. It’s a process rebuilding a program. This past season, we won three games. Everything was heading in the right direction.
“The guys were responding well to us. It came to an abrupt end last week. The school wanted to go in a different direction. I enjoyed coaching my boys the last three years. Unfortunately I didn’t have a longer stay. I hope the new head coach keeps building the guys up.”
The last time the Spongers finished above .500 was back in 2014 under the watch of Ron Hawn. Since then, Tarpon Springs has gone 25-52 with three different head coaches (Michael Lube, George Kotis and Hill). Now the Spongers are in the search for its fourth head coach since the 2014 season.
Tarpon Springs seemed to be trending in the right direction, with multiple losses in 2021 being decided by just one score.
In other Spongers football news, the school has an alum taking part in Super Bowl LVI this Sunday. Cincinnati Bengals rookie tight end Mitchell Wilcox played at Tarpon Springs from 2012-14. He's recorded three catches for 16 yards with the Bengals.
Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @avillamarzo.
