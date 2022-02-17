Boys soccer state semifinal previews

When you get to this point in the season, you know you’re doing something right.
Two Pasco County boys soccer programs are still playing, as Mitchell and River Ridge will battle in separate state semifinal matches this weekend. Both the Mustangs and Royal Knights will be taking road trips in hopes of coming back with tickets to their respective state championship games.
We dive in and take a look at the two state semifinal games taking place on Saturday night.
Class 6A
Mitchell (21-4-1) at Viera (17-1-1): The former state champions have been to this point before and now have their sights set on winning another title. The Mustangs won back in the 2009-10 season and this team has the talent to do it again. Mitchell will be running up against a very tough Viera club that has only lost once all season. The Hawks tied Vero Beach 2-2 early in the season and lost the very next game to Melbourne, 2-1. After that 1-1-1 start, Viera has gone a perfect 16-0 and the Hawks feature a very formidable crew, led by senior Yorgen Torres. Mitchell counters with a solid squad of its own, with senior Dominick Phanco leading the way with 18 goals scored and 16 assists. The nearly three hour trip across the state may be a bit of an issue, but Mitchell is battle tested when it comes to playing various opponents around the state.
Class 5A
River Ridge (16-4) at Panama City Arnold (21-1-1): Is it surprising that the Royal Knights have got to this point? Not to Michael McHugh and his players. “Well, first and foremost, this will be the toughest test we have faced all year,” McHugh said. “Defending state 4A champions with a two-year record of 46-1-3 tells us that they are an incredibly talented and well-coached team. We have our work cut out for us for certain.” Taking on the defending Class 4A state champs will be no easy task, with Arnold’s lone loss coming against neighboring Niceville. Leading the Marlins in scoring and assists is University of North Florida signee Braden Masker, who has 38 goals and 17 assists. River Ridge has some playmakers of their own, including freshman Cristian Ortiz (23 goals).
