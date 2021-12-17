Bishop McLaughlin tabs Bob Dare as next head football coach

SPRING HILL — One of the more interesting high school head coaching vacancies in Bishop McLaughlin has now been filled.
Bishop McLaughlin’s official athletics Twitter account announced today they have named Bob Dare as the school’s next head coach. Date was formerly the head coach at Cambridge Christian for 11 seasons before stepping down. He led the Lancers to the state championship game in 2015 and had a streak of five straight playoff appearances and notched 72 wins at the school.
The Hurricanes’ football program has been placed on a 3-year probation, which excludes them taking part in the Florida High School Association’s state series (district play, playoffs), forfeiture of all sporting events for the 2020-2021 season in the aforementioned sports and has been hit with a fine of $70,000. The report detailed improper contact, impermissible benefits and athletic recruiting going on during the tenure of former Bishop McLaughlin athletic director Rex Desvaristes.
Dare comes in with an impressive résumé, that includes being a 2-time Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Coach of the Week honors and is the all-time winningest coach at Cambridge Christian. He will have his work cut out for him replacing former Bishop McLaughlin head coach Ken Stills, who was ousted after going 0-8 in 2021, leaving with a overall record of 6-12.
The school will have to play an entirely independent filled schedule the next 3 seasons, as they work through the probationary period. The hiring of Dare becomes the second high school football head coaching vacancy filled, with Pasco High School recently tabbing Mitchell offensive line coach Alphonso Freeney as their lead man. Anclote and River Ridge are still searching for a head coach.
