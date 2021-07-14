Bishop McLaughlin names new athletic director

SPRING HILL — After just two years at the helm as Bishop McLaughlin’s athletic director, Rex Desvaristes ended up stepping away this past spring. Now the school has named his successor, who has plenty of experience as an overseer in athletics.
Bishop McLaughlin named Jay Bowen as school’s next athletic director, according to a press release made by the school. Bowen comes from an already strong background of leading athletics programs, as he has been the AD already at Magnolia Heights School and Cambridge Christian. Bishop McLaughlin put out a press release on the hiring of Bowen is down below.
Bishop McLaughlin Catholic High School is pleased to introduce Mr. Jay Bowen as the school’s new Director of Athletics. Mr. Bowen is a seasoned administrator, teacher, and coach. He has previously served as the Athletics Director at Magnolia Heights School and at Cambridge Christian School, and he has also been the Director of Basketball Operations for the University of Mississippi.
In addition to his athletic administrative positions, Mr. Bowen also has decades of coaching experience. He has coached at the high school, junior college and college levels, including NCAA Division I, II and III, where several of his student-athletes have gone on to become professional athletes.
On the high school and junior college levels, Mr. Bowen has coached men’s and women’s basketball at Lafayette High School, Cambridge Christian School (winning 2 State Championships), Magnolia Heights School (winning 5 State Championships), Jackson Academy and East Central Community College. While at Jackson Academy, the men’s basketball team won the Mississippi State Championship and Mr. Bowen was voted Mississippi Coach of the Year. While at East Central Community College, Mr. Bowen was voted the Mississippi Junior College Coach of the Year, winning the most games in school history at the time. Mr. Bowen has also coached golf and tennis.
On the college level, Mr. Bowen has coached men’s and women’s basketball at the University of Memphis, Georgia State University, the University of Mississippi, Austin Peay State University, Delta State University, East Texas Baptist University, Armstrong State College, Christian Brothers University, the University of Tennessee Chattanooga and the University of Tennessee Martin. While at Austin Peay and at UTM, the men’s basketball team won the Ohio Valley Conference Championship. At UTC, his team was Southern Conference Champions.
Mr. Bowen received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Marketing, Management, and Secondary Education from Christian Brothers University, and his Master of Education degree in Curriculum and Instruction from Memphis State University. Mr. Bowen has been married to his wife, Cristy, for 35 years, and has two daughters, Ashleigh and Katelyn.
Please join us in welcoming Mr. Bowen to the Bishop Family, as we look forward to a vibrant and prosperous athletics program during the 2021-2022 school year and beyond.
Desvaristes stepped away as the school’s athletic director to accept a internship position with the Cleveland Browns’ youth programs. Bowen steps into a tough time, as the Hurricanes football program is currently in a rebuild and the school is hoping to bounce back from a spring with low player participation numbers.
Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @avillamarzo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.