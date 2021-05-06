Bishop McLaughlin aims to improve in spring

SPRING HILL – Ken Stills' first year as head coach brought hope to the Bishop McLaughlin football program.
The Hurricanes went 4-4 and reached the SSAC’s state championship game.
It almost seems like an eternity ago, with the program now in somewhat of a rebuild mode and returning to FHSAA district play in the fall.
The Hurricanes lost dual-threat quarterback Adrian Miller III to transfer and Stills must now get the team together for spring practices.
“The plan is to start to build a new culture,” Stills said. “Hard work and preparation. These kids are still learning the fundamentals and learning the game. We finished last season with 26 players. Half of them are working a job after school or playing another sport. Five kids graduated and a few more have transferred. With the limited numbers, getting good at fundamentals is what we need.”
Bishop McLaughlin is now making the switch from the Sunshine State Athletic Conference back into the Florida High School Athletic Association. It will be a tough road returning to prominence quickly, as the Hurricanes have to fill voids at multiple positions on the field. The culture makeover is in full effect, as well.
“I would have liked to stay independent for another year or so,” Stills said. “That gives you a chance to build a culture and roster. Bishop is still very young and without an identity. It's going to be a challenge, but nothing great is easy.”
Now with an uphill climb, Stills’ team isn’t playing the prototypical spring game that most teams in the area are taking part in. Bishop McLaughlin will focus on themselves, with nearly half of the team unavailable due to other commitments.
Stills pointed out the team will be relying on players like Trey Sanders (running back), Alex Ricon (linebacker), Joe Meyer (wide receiver) and Trent Coleman (offensive line).
“We are still very limited, that's why we are not playing a spring game,” Stills said. “Hopefully we can do some inter-squad activity so we can see where we need to improve for the summer. (We need to get) better on defense. We gave up way too many points and didn't make defensive adjustments very well.”
Spring game: No game
Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @avillamarzo.
