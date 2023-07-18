Come out on Saturday, July 22, at 4 p.m., to the annual club day in support of the Bob Jones Memorial youth scholarship fundraiser. Proceeds from this event support our youth scholarship fund.
We were rained out last month and had to move the event to July 22.
We will be starting at 4 p.m. with a special Archery Battleship event. Shoot head-to-head in a double elimination game of battleship.
Shooting distance will vary from 10 yards to 20 depending on your style and division.
At 7 p.m., the event continues with a modified 600-round shot, all at 40/30 yards (depending on your division/style) at a five-ring, 122 centimeter target.
Cost is $20 for adults and $12 for youths, with discounts for members.
This should be a fun event for all and supports a very good cause.
