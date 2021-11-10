Antony Smith resigns as Anclote head coach

HOLIDAY — The high school football coaching turnover woes continue over at Anclote High School.
Antony Smith told The Suncoast News Tuesday afternoon that he would be stepping down as the school’s head coach. Smith ends his tenure at Anclote after just two seasons and finishes with an overall record of 4-16. The Sharks just completed a 1-8 campaign, which Anclote’s lone win was 30-7 over Central.
Just a few years removed from the program finishing a regular season best 7-3 back in 2017, the Sharks have quickly dissolved since then and have gone 3-8 and 1-8 in the last two seasons. Since Matt Wicks, who is now the county’s athletic director, stepped down back in 2015, keeping a steady figurehead as the head coach has been tough at Anclote.
Following Wicks’ departure, then defensive coordinator Matt Kingsley became the school’s next head coach until he stepped away after the 2018 season. Former Gulf head coach Jason Messamore then took on the job for one season, going 3-7, before stepping away himself and then Smith became the school’s head coach in the summer of 2020.
Smith came from Lake Weir High School and didn’t have previous varsity head coaching experience, but was tenured in other sports that included girls basketball, cross country and flag football. This season was particularly tough on Anclote because of some tough losses throughout the campaign, including a 26-24 to Gulf which snapped the Buccaneers’ 29-game losing streak.
Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @avillamarzo.
