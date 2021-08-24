Anclote relying on returning skill players to lead the way

HOLIDAY — When the clock hit 12 a.m. on August 2, Anclote High School’s football team was on the practice field ready to go for a rare midnight session.
It was something only done by a handful of teams around the state looking to get a head start on 2021. That was the plan all along for second-year head coach Antony Smith, who previously was an assistant at Lake Weir High School. Though his team has lost some experience, Smith feels this group is a much closer team.
The Sharks have made sure they are going to be a closer bunch than past years. Young at some skill positions, Anclote should have the talent to compete in a newly made Class 5A District 10 with the likes of Clearwater, Gulf, Gibbs, Dunedin and rival Tarpon Springs.
“We feel like we are heading in the right direction,” Smith said. “We have a little turnover on offense. We had someone leave the program, but it’s coming together. We are going to be pretty balanced on offense. We don’t really have that one kid. It can be any one of several different kids. We are a well-rounded team all the way around.”
The youth movement on the Sharks could be a good thing and could also be the downfall of a potentially talented club. Eleven players listed on the team’s roster on Maxpreps.com are either sophomores or freshmen, which suggests Anclote will rely on them for depth and possibly starting roles.
A couple players from last year’s team that will need to step up even more are quarterback Daryon James and wide receiver/linebacker Quinton Moore. Both players contributed heavily in 2020 and now have to increase production with such a young roster.
“The relationship with the quarterbacks has been pretty good,” Moore said. “We go out and run routes, build up our connection and get to know each other better.”
Last week's Kickoff Classic was a nice start to the 2021 season for Anclote, as the Sharks defeated Lake Region 20-14 at home. The Sharks will head into their regular season opener against Hudson at home, which should be a good matchup for both clubs. Anclote lost to Hudson 40-23 last season.
Players to watch
QB, Daryon James
WR/LB, Quinton Moore
WR/DB, Damian Spencer
LB, Deitry Williams
WR, Dominic Marotta
OL/DL, Prince Walters
Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @avillamarzo.
