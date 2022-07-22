Anclote ready for turnaround under Coach Climan

HOLIDAY — A new head football coach has taken the reins at Anclote High, and it’s former Brooksville Central wrestling coach Greg Climan.
The Sharks are preparing for the 2022 campaign fully intent on realizing improvements on the field in year one. Anclote lost its spring game against Gulf, but the coaching staff saw some positives during the scrimmage. The Sharks had two standouts in running back Damian Spencer and wide receiver Dominic Marrota, with both turning in quality performances versus the Buccaneers.
Spencer rushed for over 40 yards and Marrota displayed the ability to go up and get passes on jump-ball opportunities. They’ll both need to step up for Anclote if the Sharks look to improve on their 1-8 record from a year ago. Losing quarterbacks Daryon James and Quinton Moore were big losses for the Sharks and Climan is looking to fill the void.
Based on current roster numbers, the Sharks will have to depend on many players seeing time on both sides of the ball. Along with Spencer, defensive end Jason Davis, safety Isaiah Stewart, defensive tackle Prince Walters and linebacker Deitry Williams account for many of Anclote’s defensive playmakers.
2022 Anclote Sharks Schedule
- Aug. 26 at Bronson
- Sep. 9 Fivay
- Sep. 16 at Central
- Sep. 23 Cypress Creek
- Sep. 30 at Tarpon Springs
- Oct. 7 Umatilla
- Oct. 14 Nature Coast
- Oct. 21 at Weeki Wachee
- Oct. 28 Hudson
- Nov. 4 Gulf
Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @Andy_Villamarzo.
