Anclote names Greg Climan new football coach

HOLIDAY — The fourth high school football head coaching hire of the offseason in Pasco County has been made and it came on Valentines Day for the announcement.
Per the Anclote football team’s Twitter account, the school announced it named Central wrestling coach Greg Climan as the program’s next football coach. Previous head coaches at Anclote include Matt Wicks, Matt Kingsley, Jason Messamore and Antony Smith. Climan is Anclote’s fifth in school history and it comes at a crucial time for the Sharks.
Anclote is coming off a 1-8 campaign under Smith, who stepped down after two seasons as the lead man for the Sharks. Smith went 4-16 between the 2020 and 2021 seasons. The team loses some key players from last season, including Quinton Moore and Dayron James.
“Anclote is a hidden gem with all the bones of a great program,” Climan said. “Administration has a great vision and has been a huge help with giving me a good picture of what to expect. I can't wait to meet the coaches and players and get started.”
Climan becomes the fourth head coaching hire of the offseason, following Pasco High (Alphonso Freeney), Bishop McLaughlin (Bob Dare) and River Ridge (Greg Miller). Fivay and Sunlake are currently conducting interviews and searching for new head coaches. Anclote tweeted on Twitter on Tuesday morning that they are currently searching for a spring football game or jamboree.
