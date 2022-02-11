HOLIDAY — Winning a state championship in any sport is an exhilarating and exciting time for a school. It’s a rare occasion in any sport, locally, but lightning struck twice in Pasco County.
Anclote (Class 1A small coed) and Hudson (Class 1A medium coed) both won state championships in their respective competitions at the University of Florida’s Stephen C. O’Connell Center. For Hudson, they repeated as state champions and Anclote won its first crown. The Sharks finished in second place last season.
“Coming in second last year was all the motivation we needed to make this year hit,” Anclote head coach Niikii Lewis said. “Our goal is always success whether, it’s a win or loss, but being champions is icing on the cake. We have spent 90 percent of our practices outside on the basketball court.
“Working through the cold evenings, sacrificing practice time due to the sun setting, having our mats flip up in the wind and take out a teammate or two. This is far from an ideal practice space, but winning after practicing in elements that don’t mirror how we’ll perform shows the kids that they can push through more than they know.”
Anclote and Hudson weren’t the only two schools from Pasco County that ended up placing at states cheerleading, as Cypress Creek, Pasco and Mitchell all finished in second. When asked about being able to bring back a state championship to Pasco County, Lewis was elated about her senior-laden club bringing back a title.
“We are so excited to bring another state championship in cheer to Pasco County and honored to have brought the first in any sport to Anclote,” Lewis added. “I can’t explain what this means to all of us, especially our seniors who I’ve had all four years.But we move with the motto ‘Sharks Don’t Swim Backwards,’ and for this year that meant bringing home the win.”
Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @avillamarzo.
