Anclote, Gulf make changes to spring games

NEW PORT RICHEY – A couple changes have been made to the spring prep football games that are coming up and it involves Anclote and Gulf.
Anclote head coach Antony Smith announced the Sharks will be moving their spring contest from Friday, May 14, to Friday, May 21, against Crystal River.
Over at Gulf, Buccaneers head coach Sean Eperjesi told The Suncoast News that the team pulled out of its game versus Fivay and will now be taking part in a three-team jamboree with Brooksville Central and Mount Dora.
Smith is entering his first spring as Sharks head coach after taking over in 2020. The Sharks went 3-8 in 2020 and had victories over Gulf, Tarpon Springs and Central. Anclote reached the Class 5A playoffs and lost to Zephyrhills, 55-0, in the opening round. Despite some transfers leaving the program, Smith still sees his team being competitive in the spring and fall.
Gulf is heading into its first spring under Eperjesi and the Buccaneers are having eligibility issues with several athletes, bringing the numbers down for the spring. Eperjesi said with upcoming eighth graders and numerous other players he believes will be eligible come fall, Gulf should see an increase in roster numbers.
The Buccaneers went 0-7 last fall and were out scored 206-27, including one forfeit to Dunedin. The last time Gulf was above the .500 mark was in the 2014 season when the Buccaneers went 8-3 under Jason Messamore. The 2014 campaign was also the last time Gulf reached the state playoffs. Eperjesi has shown great optimism, as many people throughout the community have donated to the football program.
Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @avillamarzo.
